State government
• The California Senate passed Senate Bill 423, legislation authored by state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, to extend his SB 35 (2017), which accelerated development of affordable housing.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
State government
• The California Senate passed Senate Bill 423, legislation authored by state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, to extend his SB 35 (2017), which accelerated development of affordable housing.
SB 35 streamlined approvals of affordable housing in communities that fell short of certain production goals and was set to sunset in 2025. The new bill extends its provisions.
The bill passed 29-5 with bipartisan support and heads next to the Assembly, where it must pass by Sept. 14.
• The California Senate passed Senate Bill 4, the Affordable Housing on Faith and Higher Education Lands Act, authored by state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, which would open tens of thousands of acres to affordable housing development by allowing faith institutions (such as churches, synagogues and mosques) along with nonprofit colleges to build affordable housing on their property by-right, even if local zoning prevents this housing. The legislation only applies to 100% affordable housing.
The bill passed 33-2, and heads next to the Assembly.
• The California Senate passed Senate Bill 362, the Delete Act, legislation authored by state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, that would allow Californians who want to control access to their personal information to hit the “delete” button when it comes to a data broker’s ability to collect and maintain information on them.
Under SB 362, data brokers would have to register with the California Privacy Protection Agency and disclose the types of personal information they collect; the CPPA would create a simple way for Californians to direct all data brokers to delete their personal information, free of charge; and data brokers that fail to adhere to the law would face civil penalties and administrative fines set by the attorney general and the CPPA, according to Becker’s office.
SB 362 will be heard in an Assembly Policy Committee in June 2023.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
SENIOR DAY AT THE FAIR 2023 Read moreSenior Showcase @ Senior Day at the Fair
Ray Fowler said:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.