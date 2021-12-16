City government
• The Millbrae City Council held its annual rotation Dec.14. Anne Oliva was named mayor and Gina Papan was named vice mayor. Outgoing mayor Ann Schneider remains on the council.
Education
• The Millbrae School District Board of Trustees held its annual rotation Tuesday, Dec. 13. Frank Barbaro was named president, Denis Fama was named vice president and Lynne Ferrario was named clerk. Outgoing president Don Revelo remains on the board.
• The Burlingame School District Board of Trustees held its annual rotation Tuesday, Dec. 13. Florence Wong was named president, Kate Reed vice president and Deepak Sarpangal clerk. Outgoing president Elizabeth Kendall remains on the board.
• The San Bruno Park School District Board of Trustees held its annual rotation Wednesday, Dec. 15. Andriana Shea was named president, Henry Sanchez vice president and Teri Chavez clerk. Outgoing president Andrew Mason remains on the board.
• The Redwood City School District Board of Trustees held its annual rotation Wednesday, Dec. 15. Maria Diaz-Slocum was named president, Cecilia Marquez vice president and Janet Lawson clerk. Outgoing president Alisa MacAvoy remains on the board.
• The Belmont-Redwood Shores School District Board of Trustees held its annual rotation Wednesday, Dec. 15. Samuel Leinbach was named president, Jim Howard vice president and Rahila Passi clerk. Outgoing president Amy Koo remains on the board.
• The San Mateo County Community College District Board of Trustees held its annual rotation Wednesday, Dec. 15. Richard Holober was named president and Lisa Petrides vice president. Outgoing president Tom Nuris remains on the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.