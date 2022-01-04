Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and the added threat of the surging omicron variant, various government buildings in San Mateo County are shutting down for several weeks, including the suspension of jury trials until Feb. 4.
In a statement Monday, San Mateo County Presiding Judge Leland Davis III said the decision to delay jury trials from Jan. 3 to Feb. 4 was due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns. The courts can suspend San Mateo County criminal jury trials if the right circumstances exist. The decision was made Thursday. Suspension of jury trials occurred periodically throughout 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 cases and the dangers to the public. The courts were closed throughout most of January and into early February in 2021.
San Carlos also announced Sunday it is closing City Hall to the public Jan. 3-16 to protect employees and visitors. The Adult Community Center and Youth Center will be closed for drop-in services. The curbside lunch pickup program and other classes will continue with strict indoor making and distancing requirements. Redwood City announced Monday it would also close City Hall be closed Jan. 3-17. Redwood City-operated indoor gym use will also be closed through Jan. 17.
“We know that many people traveled over the holidays, visiting friends and family members,” Redwood City Manager Melissa Stevenson Diaz said in a press release. “We believe we may experience rising COVID-19 cases among community members and employees in the next two weeks and are taking steps to protect employee and community health during this latest surge.”
