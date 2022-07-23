Giselle Hale announced Friday she will not continue her campaign to represent the Peninsula in the state Assembly.
The move leaves her competitor, Diane Papan, a clear path to the election. The two defeated a crowded field to represent the 21st district in the primary last month, where Papan emerged as a clear frontrunner.
In a statement, Hale said she made the decision with her family in mind, and pointed to being “smeared with misinformation from dark money groups.”
“I saw how deeply this race impacted the mental health and happiness of my husband and our two daughters,” she wrote.
The primary campaign was marked by a barrage of attacks largely directed at Hale, which sought to associate her with former President Donald Trump in addition to calling her beholden to Big Tech, among other claims.
She said she will refocus her energy on her role as mayor of Redwood City. She did not say whether she planned to seek reelection there this November — and it’s unclear if she will be eligible to do so if her name remains on the ballot for Assembly.
“There are still many unanswered questions,” she said in a text. She said her decision to withdraw was made this week.
In a Twitter post, she wrote: “I’m going to spend time with my girls then look for my next adventure.”
Hale finished just 322 votes ahead of Republican candidate Mark Gilham in the primary with 19,400 votes, or 19.8%. Papan meanwhile gathered 40,434 votes, 41.3% per results certified earlier this month.
Papan thanked “each and every one of the primary election candidates for putting their visions forward,” in a statement.
“Now is the time to unify and work together in the fight to pass California’s Proposition 1 to protect abortion and access to contraceptives; protect all Californians against the dangers of wildfire and drought; and invest in new housing. I am ready for the fight ahead in service to the residents and families in AD 21,” she wrote.
Hale had raised $810,000 for her campaign, compared to Papan’s $582,000.
Papan, however, benefited from $1.2 million spent both to support her and oppose Hale in “dark money” — that which flows into nonprofit groups not required to disclose all their donors, according to a CalMatters analysis.
Such funding was responsible for some of the attack ads while others came from Papan’s campaign. Hale’s campaign also produced a video alleging Papan received major funding from Big Oil interests, something Papan denies.
In addition to affordable housing and transit, Hale said a priority for her going forward would also be improving transparency in campaign finance.
“You don’t have to look hard in politics to find people willing to do or say anything to get elected,” she wrote. “And you don’t have to look far to see the people hurt by those campaigns.”
District 21 is the new district drawn by the California Citizen Redistricting Commission last year. It replaced a portion of the outgoing 22nd district, covering the eastern portion of the Peninsula and the cities of Belmont, Burlingame, East Palo Alto, Foster City, Millbrae, Redwood City, San Bruno, San Carlos, San Mateo and portions of South San Francisco.
