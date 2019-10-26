After spiking about a month ago because of refinery outages, gas prices in the Bay Area are on the decline — a trend that’s expected to continue in the coming weeks, according to AAA.
For regular unleaded gas, the regional average price per gallon was $4.20 on Thursday, which is 3 cents below Wednesday’s average and 8 cents cheaper than the average the week prior. But Thursday’s average price per gallon is still 32 cents higher than it was a month ago.
For the past month, planned and unplanned refinery outages have reduced supply in the region and throughout the state while demand has remained robust, said AAA spokesman Devin Gladden. But that’s beginning to change.
“What we’ve seen is as refineries work to overcome refinery maintenance, production has increased which has brought more supply back online and that has helped to relieve pressure at the pump,” Gladden said.
One of those outages occurred earlier this month, when a refinery in Rodeo caught fire.
Moving forward, gas prices are expected to continue to decline as supply rebuilds and drivers settle into fall driving season, which typically sees lower demand, Gladden said. He projected another 10 cent drop to average gas prices in the Bay Area in the next week.
Last year, the Bay Area average price per gallon was $3.93.
The current state average is $4.10 per gallon, which is down 6 cents from last week, though a month ago it was $3.74.
The national average, by contrast, is currently $2.62 and continues to decline, as is often the case in the fall when crude prices are lower and the switch is made to winter blend gas, Gladden said.
California’s relatively high fuel taxes and standards and recent refinery issues may not be the only reason for relatively high pump prices in the state. According to the Associated Press, Gov. Gavin Newsom recently asked the attorney general to investigate high gas prices in the state and cited a new report suggesting big oil companies are “misleading and overcharging” customers by as much as $1 per gallon.
