A gas main break was capped Thursday morning on the 500 block of Easton Avenue in San Bruno.
PG&E officials were notified at 10:24 a.m. about the break and in 30 minutes crews had stopped the flow of gas, company officials said.
The gas line was a PG&E line and was struck by a contractor unrelated to PG&E, company spokesperson Andrea Menniti said.
PG&E investigators will look into whether the contractor called 811 before digging. Everyone is urged to call 811 before digging so underground gas lines can be marked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.