A Gary, Indiana, man was arrested in Half Moon Bay for threatening to kill another person Sunday, San Mateo County sheriff’s officials said Monday.
James Pappas III, 46, was in a trailer at Pelican Point RV Park at 1001 Miramontes Point Road around 9:15 p.m. when the victim asked Pappas to turn down his music.
An argument started and Pappas allegedly got out a gun and threatened to kill the victim. Then Pappas apparently slammed the trailer door on the victim’s hand, which required medical attention, according to sheriff’s officials.
Deputies arrived and apparently tried numerous times to get Pappas to come out of his trailer, but he refused. After about 45 minutes, he surrendered without any trouble, sheriff’s officials said.
Deputies found a 9 mm handgun with an extended magazine inside Pappas’s trailer. Also inside were Pappas’s wife and 3-year-old daughter who were not injured and weren’t part of the altercation.
Pappas was taken to the county jail on suspicion of brandishing a gun, criminal threats, battery with serious injury, having a large capacity gun magazine, third degree criminal storage of a gun and child endangerment.
Anyone with information about the events Sunday are asked to call the sheriff’s anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.
