Studying acquisition of Seton Medical Center did not want support from most San Mateo County supervisors, who will take up gap funding to assist a potential buyer of the hospital in Daly City.
The unanimous agreement by supervisors to consider gap funding Tuesday came at the second of two Board of Supervisors meetings last week in Daly City about the hospital that loses $ 5 million a month and may close.
“This community is looking for a savior,” Supervisor David Canepa said.
Canepa, who represents Daly City, could not get board majority support Friday to study the county buying Seton — an acquisition Supervisor Dave Pine said is not financially feasible.
The medical center has few privately insured patients, Pine said, and the federal reimbursement for care is insufficient.
“We live in a country that does not value health care,” he said.
San Mateo County has put $40 million into Seton, Pine recounted, and yet finds itself facing the last pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning as the medical center’s closing looms.
Pine asked about the role of the state and San Francisco, where he said 20% of Seton’s patients live, in assisting the medical center.
It’s untenable to have it all come on San Mateo County, Pine said.
Warren Slocum, president of the Board of Supervisors, asked about Google, Facebook and venture capital getting involved.
“We need more people in the tent,” Slocum said.
Canepa said officials continue to work with San Francisco and that the city is a part of the effort for Seton.
Funding assistance from San Mateo County for a seismic retrofit of Seton Hospital will also be considered Tuesday at the special board meeting.
Daly City Councilman Raymond A. Buenaventura told the Board of Supervisors before its decision Friday to study gap funding to assist a buyer that the medical center needs the county’s help.
“We haven’t really asked for much as a city from you,” Buenaventura said. “We need your help.”
Supervisor Canepa reviewed county finances that he said totaled $115 million available to assist Seton and urged acquiring the hospital or helping with gap funding.
“It’s the right thing to do,” Canepa said. “Seton must stay open.”
San Mateo County Supervisors meet 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, in the board chambers, 400 County Center in Redwood City.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.