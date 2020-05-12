Two San Mateo residents were cited after a man took off running and left his passenger in a car to contend with police while they found narcotics paraphernalia in what was discovered to be a stolen car.
At about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 10, police patrolling in the area of East Poplar Avenue and North Amphlett Boulevard attempted a traffic stop of a red Honda for an equipment violation. The occupants evaded police to North Idaho Street and Thomas Court where the driver, Alexander Duenas, 23, fled on foot into nearby backyards, according to police.
The passenger, Leanne Rodriguez, 29, was left in the car. Officers found Duenas after he shed some of his gang-inscribed clothing. He fought officers but was taken into custody. The Honda was an unreported stolen vehicle out of Redwood City, according to police.
Due to COVID-19 jail restrictions, Duenas was released with a felony citation at San Mateo County Jail and Leanne Rodriguez was issued a misdemeanor citation on scene. The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office will be reviewing the case for additional charges.
