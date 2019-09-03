Sequoia Union High School District officials further critiqued a new charter high school proposed to open in East Palo Alto, with concerns regarding enrollment priorities and questions over which unique programs the school may offer.
The district Board of Trustees again discussed during a meeting Wednesday, Aug. 28, the interest of KIPP to open a new high school accommodating students graduating from the charter system’s local elementary schools.
The examination arrived in advance of officials planning to make a decision on the charter application next month, following a series of discussions with representatives from the national organization.
Trustees expressed their dissatisfaction with KIPP executives throughout the process, suggesting that questions regarding the charter organization’s financial and operational policies have gone unanswered.
“I will look very, very seriously and have grave concerns if there are failures to provide information that has been requested by district staff,” said board Vice President Allen Weiner.
For their part, KIPP officials expressed a commitment to responding to the questions from the district before the board is slated to make a decision on the charter application Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Nearly a dozen members of the school community also advocated to the board on behalf of KIPP, making their case for approving the new school which could serve students from the charter’s elementary branches in Redwood City and East Palo Alto.
KIPP, an acronym for Knowledge Is Power Program, is the nation’s largest charter organization. While enrollment is open to all students, KIPP is widely recognized for serving students from low-income communities. Beyond the Peninsula locations, KIPP campuses populate San Jose, San Francisco and the East Bay.
A district report indicated KIPP is pursuing plans to open the facility at 1039 Garden St. in East Palo Alto, clarifying previous questions over where the site may be located.
Hector Valencia, who has a child attending a KIPP elementary school, said he supports establishment of the high school to allow an opportunity for continuity in an educational environment which his family deeply appreciates.
District officials recognized those requests, while questioning what other educational features the KIPP system offers students which are unique from the variety of other local schools.
Such a sentiment was expressed most directly by representatives of East Palo Alto Academy, who suggested their community is already well served by a variety of other high schools offering similar programs. The proposed KIPP campus is only one block away from the East Palo Alto Academy site.
“What is KIPP bringing to the party that is really new and different?” asked Scott Dailey, a music teacher at East Palo Alto Academy who suggested KIPP’s model would only replicate pre-existing district programs.
KIPP representatives did not answer questions during the meeting, but suggested they would provide more information at a forthcoming discussion.
Meanwhile, trustees also questioned the enrollment practices proposed by the charter system which would grant priorities to members of the KIPP system — potentially as the expense of local students.
If approved, enrollment priorities would be granted, in order, to students enrolled in a KIPP Bay Area school who have a sibling in the high school; students enrolled in a KIPP Bay Area school; children of KIPP Bay Area employees; siblings of KIPP high school students not currently enrolled in the charter system; then followed by students from within the district who are eligible for free and reduced meals, according to the charter application.
Trustee Chris Thomsen suggested following the proposed enrollment priorities could lead to a school full of students living outside of the district’s boundaries who stand to gain from the local school system’s resources.
“I would have a very hard time supporting that or explaining that to the constituents that elected us,” he said.
Assistant Superintendent Bonnie Hansen also raised a variety of financial questions officials are seeking which would provide greater clarity on the school’s operational capacity.
Considering the lingering questions, Trustee Alan Sarver said officials need more information to feel more comfortable with blessing the charter application.
“The board needs to have good details on all these questions and a good assurance before proceeding that we would be sponsoring a school environment that is reliable and sustainable,” he said.
