A walk/run event this weekend in San Francisco seeks to build awareness of childhood cancer while also raising money for cancer research.
The St. Jude Walk/Run, in honor of Childhood Canter Awareness Month this September will take place at the Embarcadero Plaza Saturday, Sept. 24.
At the early age of 1, a young boy named Joey was diagnosed with stage 3 Wilms tumor and bravely fought a long, difficult battle against childhood cancer. While Joey did not ultimately emerge victorious, his three-year journey inspired the mission of the Super Joey Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded in 2016 that aims to support kids and their families affected by childhood cancer.
In the past six years, the foundation has expanded to include 17 chapters nationwide, organized local fundraisers to raise thousands of dollars, and served hundreds of individuals fighting their battles. Since 2017, the Bay Area Chapter has donated Christmas gifts and supplies annually to the Ronald McDonald House at Stanford, cooked meals for families living at the RMH, and tutored children who were going through treatment and unable to attend school. The youth volunteers raised funds by organizing food drives, holding booths at community festivals, applying for grants, and interning with a local start-up business over the summer.
Super Joey Foundation’s Bay Area volunteers will participate in the St. Jude Walk/Run event this weekend. In support of the cause, the Bay Area Chapter has raised almost $1,700 for the St. Jude Research Hospital by organizing a community bakery sale and collecting personal donations.
Participants will arrive at the venue this Saturday for a 5K walk. Throughout the course, there will be fun activities like a dance party and hopscotch to engage walkers. If some people are unable to attend the in-person event, they can also download the St. Jude Walk/Run mobile app to record themselves walking during their own time in their neighborhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.