In a move fishermen are describing as both frustrating and necessary, the commercial Dungeness crab season will likely be delayed yet again — this time to Dec. 15.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife decided to delay the season a second time because entanglement of marine wildlife in fishing lines remains a “significant risk” after a recent flyover found whales throughout the greater Farallones and Monterey Bay National Marine sanctuaries. The delay applies to waters south of the Mendocino County line.
Fishermen are of course disappointed to be grounded for more than a month longer than usual and unable to earn, but they also don’t want to risk whale entanglement and the lawsuits that could follow.
“Everyone’s concerned about what would happen if we tangle up one whale and get shut down for good this year — that’ll put a lot of guys out of business,” said fisherman Scott Edson.
In 2017, the nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity sued the state wildlife agency for failing to regulate commercial crabbing fleets after more than 70 whales reportedly got entangled in fishing gear that year. The lawsuit has and will likely result in the commercial season not only starting late but also ending much earlier than usual. Last year, the commercial season, which typically extends through late July, ended in April.
Fishermen did request the delay, but the timing of the official announcement — roughly 10 hours before the season was supposed to open — could not be described as convenient.
“It was totally frustrating and so last minute,” Edson said, adding that the timing meant he had to toss out a significant amount of bait he had prepared for opening day.
And to make matters more challenging for fishermen, buyers are offering a relatively low price of $2.75 per pound so far — the lowest Edson has seen in 10 years. Though that will likely translate to cheaper prices for the consumer.
Fisherman Frank Souza said missing Thanksgiving is also frustrating, but said the delay was needed all things considered.
“It’s frustrating, guys need to make money and the off-the-dock-sales guys are missing the Thanksgiving market, which is very important to them,” he said. “But, in the big picture, hopefully in a couple weeks we’re fishing. Those crab aren’t going anywhere.”
Local Dungeness crab will definitely not reach local markets by Thanksgiving, but out-of-state crab likely will be.
Souza said having the start of the commercial season on Dec. 15 is not set in stone. He’s hoping for a Dec. 7 opening day if the flyover scheduled for Dec. 1 or 2 finds whales have mostly left the area on their annual migration south.
Until then, fishermen are in a holding pattern.
“We just have to sit on our hands and not make any concrete obligations. Don’t go on vacation or leave town because it’s going to happen at some point,” Edson said.
Fishermen in smaller boats are also hoping opening day doesn’t coincide with bad weather. If it does, the larger boats that may be able handle the rough conditions will be able to drop their crab pots with relatively little competition. And for crab fishermen, the first week or two of the season is crucial.
“What we make in the first week or two is 75% to 80% what we do in a season,” Edson said. “That first shot is huge and if we miss it we’re in a pretty bad position as far as what our season ends up being.”
Fish and Wildlife also announced that test results have revealed there is no longer a public health concern regarding domoic acid in crab from the Mendocino County line to the Mexican border.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.