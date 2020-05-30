Forced by a global pandemic to celebrate their graduation in a variety of unconventional ways, local students are not allowing a harsh reality to dampen their spirits.
“You can’t do anything about it, so being upset won’t help,” said Dasha Sokolova, who graduated from Sacred Heart Prep in Menlo Park last weekend during a drive-thru celebration.
Miggs Ouano, a senior at San Mateo High School, shared a similar perspective regarding his school’s plan to host an online graduation ceremony Thursday, June 4.
“Due to the circumstances, it’s the best thing we can do,” said Ouano, who compiled the slideshow for his class that will be shown during the virtual event.
County Superintendent Nancy Magee admired the resilience of students who lost their chance to participate in a key rite of passage.
“We can’t take things for granted. We have to be ready to innovate and respond to changing conditions and I believe they are all going to go out into the world and make it a better place by being flexible, courageous and compassionate,” said Magee.
With a ban on large gatherings designed to stem the spread of COVID-19 making traditional ceremonies impossible, schools across the county are taking varying approaches to graduations.
Similar to the Sacred Heart ceremony at the Menlo Circus Club, seniors at Notre Dame-Belmont participated in a drive-thru graduation Thursday, May 28.
Kayla George, a sophomore at the all-girls school, helped plan the event with hopes that seniors don’t feel forgotten.
“It’s really hard for them,” said George, who witnessed the disappointment her friends and family felt over not being able to participate in many of the senior events which typically take place during the spring semester.
Similar to the San Mateo High School graduation, schools in the Jefferson Union High School District are also hosting virtual ceremonies — with the help of a $100,000 contribution from the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors.
Superintendent Terry Deloria said her cash-strapped district would not have been able to afford any ceremony if not for the contribution sponsored by Supervisor David Canepa.
“We just don’t have the resources to put on a virtual graduation by ourselves,” she said.
With the money, each student will be able to purchase a cap and gown for their online ceremony and they will receive a recording as a keepsake. The graduation will also be hosted on a secure online platform, to avoid the threat of hackers disrupting the event.
Noting many the class already missed out on prom, senior picnic and many other celebrations, Canepa said he was proud to allocate a portion of his discretionary Measure K money toward a cause he considered essential.
“There was no other solution, these kids were going to go without a graduation,” he said.
Other plans are in place elsewhere, such as the San Mateo County Community College District’s intent to host a traditional ceremony once large gatherings are safe to form again.
Sacred Heart is expecting to host such an event too, which Sacred Heart’s Sokolova said helped her balance the bittersweet emotions of not being able to participate in a traditional graduation.
“It’s obviously a sad way to finish our senior year, but I think there will be a chance later on when we can all celebrate in person,” she said.
Meanwhile in Millbrae, police and firefighters led a car parade for Mills and Capuchino High School graduates through downtown Friday, May 29.
Similar events have been planned in different Peninsula cities, but some have raised fears the ceremonies could lead to groups breaking social distancing standards. As an alternative, residents in Burlingame, Foster City, Hillsborough, Millbrae, San Bruno and San Mateo are invited to raise a racket for graduates.
Between 7 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., Friday, June 12, those in the San Mateo Union High School District are encouraged to bang pots, whistle, sing or play an instrument in honor of graduates — from the safety of their own home.
“Let’s show all of our students who are moving on to the next step in their education or graduating from high school some encouragement and acknowledge their hard work,” said a press release promoting the event.
For his part, San Mateo’s Ouano said he is taking the time to reflect on the memories he made during his time in high school while preparing to move into his next chapter pursuing a degree in kinesiology at California State University, Pomona.
Determined to look on the bright side rather than dwell on the misfortune of missing out on a conventional celebration, Ouano expressed his gratitude.
“I’ve had my fun. I’ve made friends for a lifetime,” he said. “And now it’s time to work on myself. It would be selfish if I wanted even more.”
