Friends of a man shot while getting Starbucks for his family at the Hillsdale Shopping Center Jan. 19 in San Mateo are seeking help for his medical expenses, according to a GoFundMe page set up for him.
Chris, 20, went to pick up Starbucks for his family while doing housework on that day. As he was walking toward his car, a group of teenagers tried to rob him and shot him, according to his GoFundMe. The bullet went through his upper back, breaking two ribs and penetrating his lung. However, Chris has stabilized and had surgery to remove the bullet and fix his ribs. He is currently recovering and in stable condition. However, he needs a second surgery to remove blood clots found in his lungs. Those close to him are asking for the public’s help with the ambulance and medical bills.
Marian Perez, a friend of Chris who helped organize the page, said on the website that the health care costs are more than Chris and his family can afford. The page has raised about $12,000 of the $15,000 goal.
“Chris didn’t deserve this. Nobody deserves this. Chris left his house only to get his family a cup of coffee,” she said on the website.
San Mateo police have arrested four juveniles, all 16, in connection with the shooting outside the Hillsdale Shopping Center. Officers at the scene provided first aid until medics arrived to transport him to a hospital. San Mateo police said the four teenagers were all from San Mateo and fled before police arrived. The juveniles were identified after police talked to witnesses, processed evidence and obtained surveillance video footage from the shopping center. The teenagers were later arrested with help from Belmont police and the county’s Narcotics Task Force and Gang Intelligence Unit.
People can go to gofundme.com/f/5dtpta-help-cover-chris-medical-and-living-expenses for more information.
