A gas release in a clean room in Redwood Shores that exposed 21 and affected five, was identified as Freon, according to the Redwood City Fire Department.
Initially, the incident was reported as accidental but not related to biohazard materials. Crews identified a faulty AC unit was the source, it was reported at 4:45 p.m.
