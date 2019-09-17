What you can do about the overwhelming amount of plastic that is filling our landfills, killing marine life and being absorbed in our bodies will be discussed at a free program presented by the Citizens Environmental Council of Burlingame Tuesday, Sept. 24.
The program, “What You Can Do About the Plastic Pollution Crisis,” features Claire Arkin of the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives, Burlingame Councilman Michael Brownrigg, Jennifer Lee of the city of Burlingame, and a representative from Recology.
It will take place from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Lane Room at the Burlingame Public Library at 480 Primrose Road. Admission is free.
This program is the sixth of seven free “Green Programs on Hot Topics” presented by the Citizens Environmental Council of Burlingame this year. CEC is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to champion a more environmentally and economically sustainable community. For more information visit cecburlingame.org or email info@cecburlingame.org.
