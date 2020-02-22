Experts will describe ways to keep your power on during outages at a program Saturday, Feb. 29. Called “Don’t Be Left in the Dark: Emergency Power Options,” the program will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the Lane Room at the Burlingame Public Library, 480 Primrose Road, Burlingame.
Presented by the Burlingame Neighborhood Network, the program is cosponsored by the Citizens Environmental Council of Burlingame. It is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be offered.
By the end of this program, participants will have an understanding of their own backup power needs and the steps they can take to prepare themselves for a power outage that could last from a few hours to a few weeks. They will also learn about new power resiliency resources under development.
Visit burlingamenetwork.org for more information.
