The San Mateo-Foster City School District will continue to provide free meals for children 18 and younger now through May 1.
Meals will be available between 11:30 a.m. through 1 p.m. until April 3. Beginning Monday, April 6, meals will be provided Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. through 12:30 p.m. Four locations will be distributing the meals including College Park Elementary, Foster City Elementary, Laurel Elementary and LEAD Elementary schools.
For more information call Child Nutrition Services at (650) 312-1968.
