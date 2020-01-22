Jim Fox was a man of faith who was loyal to his parish and could be found every Sunday in the same pew behind a childhood friend from Half Moon Bay, the pastor of St. Charles Catholic Church in San Carlos said.
“He was a just man,” Father David Ghiorso said of Fox.
Speaking at the funeral Tuesday for Fox, who served seven terms as San Mateo County district attorney, Ghiorso recalled often meeting with Fox after 8:30 a.m. mass.
Fox was a graduate of Serra High School in San Mateo, where Ghiorso had served as chaplain.
The pastor spoke about visiting Fox at the hospital before the former district attorney’s death Jan. 9. “This is another fine mess you’ve gotten us into,” Fox had joked.
The Irish ballad “Danny Boy” was played at St. Charles Catholic Church, which was packed for the funeral service.
Law enforcement officers provided a funeral escort following the service.
