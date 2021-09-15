A fourth and final suspect was arrested for an April 22 home invasion robbery that injured a man and a woman on the 1700 block of Oak Avenue in Redwood City.
The previously arrested men are Joshua Plancarte, 32, Edgar Adrian Romo Martinez and Edgar Flores Villasenor, 30. The fourth, Cristian Gutierrez, 31, was arrested in Tehama County by the U.S. Marshal Service Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force Sept. 7, and transported to the San Mateo County Jail Sept. 10, according to Redwood City police. The other three were arrested Aug. 4, with assistance from Sacramento, Folson and Elk Grove police.
The arrests stemmed from the April 22 incident in which the men entered the residence by force to steal a large safe, a purse and watches at about 10:27 p.m. They made entry after the man answered the door. They shot him with a Taser then restrained him with zip ties they brought with them. Another suspect ran past them to look for the female victim who he hit in the head with a handgun. They ransacked the house, loaded the items into a waiting vehicle and fled the scene, according to Redwood City police.
Detectives seized an AR-15 rifle, a bolt action rifle, a Kahr Arms 9 mm semi-automatic pistol, a 1911 .45 Colt semi-automatic pistol, numerous Glock gun parts, .223 and .45 caliber ammunition, and additional evidence, including body armor and U.S. currency, linking the suspects to the crimes, during the execution of the search warrants.
Anyone that may have additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Cydzik at (650) 780-7607, or the Redwood City Police Department’s tip line at (650) 780-7110.
