San Mateo resident Byron Nehemius Aguilar-Gonzalez, 24, was sentenced Monday to one year in county jail after prosecutors said he had a blood alcohol level of .21% when police found him passed out in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle.
Aguilar-Gonzalez has drunk driving convictions in 2014, 2015 and 2017, prosecutors said.
When police awakened him Nov. 9, 2018, on the 1600 block of Cypress Avenue he claimed he had not been driving, prosecutors said.
Aguilar-Gonzalez pleaded no contest to felony drunk driving with three or more previous convictions. Along with the county jail sentence he was placed on three years supervised probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.