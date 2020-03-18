A 23-year-old Half Moon Bay resident, who prosecutors say was caught by his family’s surveillance video committing a burglary and car theft at a house across the street, was sentenced Monday to four years in prison.
Miguel Angel Reyesavila was on felony probation for a 2018 residential burglary when on Oct. 6, 2019, he entered a bedroom window to access the neighbor’s house on Golden Gate Avenue, stole $4,050 worth of jewelry and took keys to a Mitsubishi, prosecutors said.
An hour later Reyesavila returned, got into the vehicle parked in the driveway and stole the car, prosecutors said.
Deputies checked the neighborhood for video — and the recording at the Reyesavila home showed him committing the crimes, prosecutors said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.