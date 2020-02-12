Four teenagers were arrested Monday in San Carlos for attempting to break into a car and then threatening a man who interrupted the burglary, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Steve Aguilar, 18, and Braulio Prado, 18, were booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on charges including assault with a deadly weapon, attempted auto burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime, exhibiting a firearm and possession of burglary tools. Two juvenile suspects aged 16 and 17 were taken to the Youth Services Center. All four teens are South San Francisco residents.
Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Beverly Drive at 9:48 p.m. Feb. 10 to investigate an in-progress auto burglary, according to police. The person who reported the crime interrupted to stop it when one of the suspects pointed a handgun at him and attempted to run him over with a vehicle while driving away, police said.
Responding deputies spotted the suspect vehicle driving east on Holly Street approaching Highway 101 and performed a “high risk” traffic stop on the highway. Burglary tools and ski masks were located in the suspects’ vehicle while the firearm is still outstanding, police said. No one was injured in the incident.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.
