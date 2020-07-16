Notre Dame de Namur University announced Wednesday the appointment of four new members to the university’s board of directors including Rosanne Foust, Maureen Freschet, Sr. Nancy O’Shea, SNDdeN, and Dr. Alex Parnia.
Foust is president and CEO of the San Mateo County Economic Development Association and former Redwood City councilwoman. Freschet is the former mayor of San Mateo and both have master’s in Public Administration from NDNU. Foust and Freschet had previously expressed concerns about the university’s communication during discussions of its future.
O’Shea is a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur. Parnia is currently the president of a leading worldwide education platform MSM-USA and the university noted he has a strong track record for increasing revenues significantly, and experience in growing enrollment for numerous institutions.
“We are excited to welcome Ms. Foust, Ms. Freschet, Sr. O’Shea and Dr. Parnia, to our Board of Trustees. They bring significant experience in: strategy, economic growth and development, leadership, community relations and partnerships and higher education,” Board Chair Sr. Jean Stoner said in a press release.
The Catholic university in Belmont remains unsure about its future and has said permanent closure by 2021 is one possibility though it recently announced it would accept new students in the summer and fall of 2020 for three major graduate programs including art therapy, clinical psychology and education and teaching credentials.
