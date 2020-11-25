Four residents were displaced in a fire at a Daly City apartment complex Tuesday morning, the North County Fire Authority said.
Crews arriving at the complex at 81 Park Plaza Drive about 11:40 a.m. found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of a second floor apartment.
While crews confined the fire to the kitchen, there was smoke damage in an adjacent bedroom and living area.
There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The American Red Cross will provide assistance to the displaced residents, officials said.
