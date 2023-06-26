Police arrested four people for allegedly stealing $3,500 worth of Legos on Saturday from the Lego Store at Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo.
Police arrested Jose Heredia Lopez and Karlos Mason, both 21 and from Richmond. They also arrested 20-year-old Makayla Wells Melgoza from Richmond and a 17-year-old male from Hercules.
All were detained on suspicion of second-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit crime.
Police responded at 11:27 a.m. Saturday to a report of three people stealing Legos from the store.
A store employee followed the suspects into the parking lot, where they entered a Volkswagen Jetta occupied by a driver. The vehicle quickly fled the scene, eluding immediate capture during an area check, police said.
Officers contacted the car’s owner, discovering the vehicle was rented through a third-party application. Police tracked the car through multiple counties. At approximately 4:10 p.m., San Francisco police located and detained the vehicle’s four occupants. They discovered a handgun in the car, as well as evidence from the Lego store.
The three adult suspects were booked into San Mateo County Jail. Hillcrest Juvenile Hall wouldn’t accept the juvenile, whose parents were contacted and took custody of their child.
San Mateo police said charges involving the firearm are still pending investigation.
