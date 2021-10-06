Four are in custody after San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a 2016 gray Honda Accord for a vehicle code violation in Millbrae early Tuesday morning and saw tools inside the car that could be used for stealing catalytic converters, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
A further search of the car at about 5 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, revealed a freshly stolen catalytic converter and more burglary tools at Crestview and Larkspur drives. Arrested were Ryan Tran Bui, 26, of Stockton, Emily Rae Kniffen, 23, of Jackson, Carlos Magallanes, 37, of Stockton, Salvador Castillomorones, 25, were booked into San Mateo County Jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone who has information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.
