San Mateo police officers arrested four alleged thieves targeting the Laurelwood neighborhood in a series of early morning auto burglaries Monday.
At about 12:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, San Mateo officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 1300 block of West Hillsdale Boulevard about an auto burglary in progress. The caller provided a description of the men and told police dispatch they were driving in a silver Ford sedan. A team of officers saturated the neighborhood and spotted suspects matching the description driving away near West Hillsdale Boulevard and Clearview Drive. All four men were detained and found to be in possession of stolen property from nearby vehicles, according to police.
The suspects were arrested and charged with a multitude of crimes. One suspect was booked at San Mateo County Main Jail and the other three suspects were booked at San Mateo County Hillcrest Juvenile Hall. The adult was identified as Daniel Mora Mendez, 19, of South San Francisco.
San Mateo police are actively working this investigation and have alerted neighboring jurisdictions to their criminal activity. Anyone with additional information and/or security footage is encouraged to contact San Mateo police at (650) 522-7200.
