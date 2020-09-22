A four-alarm vegetation fire broke out in the Belmont hills late Monday afternoon prompting evacuations before a massive response of fire personnel had the blaze contained in a little more than one hour.
Crews responded to the fire that started on the 2900 block of Alhambra Drive at 3:44 p.m. and at 5:03 p.m. forward progress on the fire was stopped, said the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department, which serves the city. Firefighters will remain on scene for 24 hours to extinguish hot spots.
The fire at one point threatened homes on Alhambra Drive, however, no structures were ultimately damaged and no injuries were reported, according to fire officials. Property damage was limited to 40 feet of retaining wall and 60 feet of fencing.
The fire burned a total of 2 acres and its cause is still under investigation.
Evacuations were issued on San Juan Boulevard from East Laurel Creek Road to Cipriani Boulevard, according to police. A total of 40 households were evacuated and the residents were allowed to return home within hours.
Vice Mayor Charles Stone said the incident was scary and the emergency response as large as he’s witnessed.
“It was tremendously scary for me. In this kind of climate anything can happen,” said Stone, who lives about 1 mile from the fire. “It was a bigger response than I’d ever personally observed that close to me.”
Councilwoman Davina Hurt on social media said fixed wing aircraft were dispatched to the fire. Multiple helicopters could also be seen in the sky and fire and police vehicles flooded the streets.
According to Hurt, an evacuation center had been established at the Twin Pines Senior Center. Fire personnel will be at the scene of the fire overnight as a precaution, she added.
Stone praised the fire department’s response to the fire, which was aided by 90 personnel from neighboring agencies.
“We’re tremendously lucky to have such an amazing San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department that worked so well to get this thing under control and avoid catastrophe,” he said.
He also said residents must be prepared for wildfires.
“We should all have a ‘go bag’ ready to go,” Stone said. “Given the type of year we’re having now more than ever we should be ready to evacuate if we need to.”
