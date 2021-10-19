Some Foster City workers are prepared to strike over concerns the city is bargaining in bad faith and not negotiating in a timely manner, with plans for labor leaders Tuesday to submit a letter to the city manager petitioning to strike.
“We have told the city we believe that they are negotiating in bad faith, and that wasn’t enough to move them into good faith bargaining, and so our intent is to say if this doesn’t get remedied, we will go on strike over this,” union representative Ashley Mates said.
Mates represents Foster City workers part of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, or AFSCME, Local 829. It represents about 75 city workers from the Parks and Recreation Department, Public Works and administration workers in City Hall. The last contract between the two expired in July 2020 but, instead of negotiating last year, the two sides rolled over the contract.
Mates said workers had not voted on if to strike, but members have created a petition and pledge saying they are ready. Any potential strike would be about unfair labor practices and delayed negotiations and not an economic strike, as workers want to bargain around health and safety.
“The intent is not to go on strike. The intent is to get a fair contract. But we can’t get a fair contract if the city refuses to negotiate,” Mates said.
After their contract rolled over last year, the expectation was this year would be time to address contract grievances. Bargaining started in March, with proposals on the table in April. However, labor received some hesitation throughout that time because then-City Manager Peter Pirnejad was new, Mates said. She noted increased uncertainty and fear among workers regarding the contract following his August firing, with seemingly no end in sight. Many workers want to see a resolution and more discussions about issues. Mates said AFSCME had requested responses to proposals throughout the year, with representatives told Foster City’s side is not ready to talk about that yet. AFSCME has tried to be patient in waiting for contributions from the city to proposals, Mates said.
“The problems that we are talking about in the contract are not going to go away. If anything, they are going to get worse if we don’t try and settle this sooner rather than later,” Mates said.
Foster City Interim City Manager Kevin Miller said he couldn’t comment on current negotiations, other than to say the city is negotiating and would have more information when it ends or the two sides reach an agreement.
For workers, priorities around safety are top of mind, with Public Works crews increasingly having to work longer shifts to address infrastructure concerns. Foster City is a planned community, with many buildings finished at similar times and experiencing decline at similar rates. Workers want double time after 12 hours a day, no requirements to work more than 18 hours a day and ensure shifts that long have food and water breaks, Mates said. Staffing has also gotten smaller, with fewer opportunities to relieve crews. Workers also want to address provisional rules around working outside during days with bad air quality due to wildfire smoke.
AFSCME plans to file a complaint with the California Public Employment Relations Board, or PERB, which administers collective bargaining statutes covering local public agencies employees in California. PERB would eventually rule on unfair labor practice charges and help instruct the sides on how to proceed. Workers in Foster City want something resolved sooner rather than later. Mates said AFSCME has the right to take strike action following a filing to PERB.
Most members worked during the pandemic and are essential workers who want a contract that reflect the contributions and expertise they can bring to help stabilize the city.
“By choosing to ignore or not negotiate over some of these issues in the contract, means they don’t want to recognize the expertise of these workers bring,” Mates said.
She said the city has also expressed interest in doing a market wage study to look at surrounding municipalities to compare median wages. However, AFSCME is unconvinced a market study, while a helpful tool, would address more pressing issues of working to negotiate a contract.
