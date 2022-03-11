A Foster City woman lost $826,000 in an online scam after a suspect convinced her to create an internet account to purchase cryptocurrency, the Foster City police said.
Over two months, the woman invested $826,000 in an online account for cryptocurrency with the suspect, but she later found she could not retrieve her money. She met the suspect on the online dating site Hinge. After searching online, the woman learned she was a scam victim. The woman reported the scam on Feb. 28. Police said the suspect is based out of China, making the investigation difficult, if not impossible, to complete. Police said crypto fraud cases are rising, with several large cases in the past year. The department warned people to be mindful and careful of their money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.