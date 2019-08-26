A pilot program aimed at reducing traffic congestion caused by commuters cutting through Foster City on their way to the East Bay has been made permanent.
The program, which has been in place temporarily since February, entails left turn prohibitions from East Hillsdale Boulevard onto Edgewater and Shell boulevards on weekdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. U-turns are also prohibited at those locations and times.
On Monday, the City Council agreed to keep those rules in place indefinitely and to spend $225,000 to install “time-of-day” dynamic LED signs that activate when turns are not allowed.
The dynamic sign was one of three implementation options. The other options, which were rejected by the council, were to continue setting up and taking down cones as has been the case during the pilot or to make traffic signal modifications. The former was deemed too expensive — it costs $700 a day, largely because of staff costs — while the latter would have affected the morning commute because one of the left lanes would have to be eliminated so that vehicles are not trapped in the far left lane with no safe means of getting out.
The new program will also force shuttles and buses, including SamTrans, to reroute because the left turn signals will be unresponsive during program hours, according to a staff report.
Public Works Director Norm Dorais said the program has been popular — 55.7% of respondents to a March survey said they wanted the program long term — and effective.
“[The program] results in more green time and through traffic and thus it improves the traffic flow and allows decreasing time travel,” Dorais said. “While the traffic count resulted in a minimal increase, it’s because the intersections are working better. If the traffic isn’t moving, you aren’t processing that many cars, but if the intersections are moving, you’re processing more cars.”
San Mateo city staff have expressed concerns about the program worsening traffic in that city, but Dorais said data indicates the impact has been minimal.
Vice Mayor Herb Perez said San Mateo officials need to be more cooperative when it comes to mitigating traffic congestion.
“With regard to our neighbors to the west, oh well. They’ve done a ton of stuff that impacts our traffic on a daily basis and don’t do anything to help us deal with the reality of what we do,” he said. “They need to get more cooperative. I think mutual solutions are great.”
Councilman Sanjay Gehani wants future surveys to identify those who live north of Hillsdale Boulevard because “the pain they feel is the worst.” Some of those residents have complained in the past that the left turn prohibitions make it more difficult for them to get home.
Gehani also described the program as just part of a greater effort needed to address congestion.
“I don’t think we have enough intelligence built in to come up with a comprehensive solution, but I do think whatever we come up with this is going to be part of it,” he said. “To the extent that we don’t stop here, we just keep going with the street light or looking at different options to get more intelligence regionally and locally to help us identify what could help us overarchingly beyond this.”
