The Foster City Council plans to discuss again entering into an assessment district to create a revenue source to market the larger Peninsula area as a tourist and event destination after declining to do so in June.
The San Francisco Peninsula Tourism Marketing District is a modernization of the former Tourism Business Improvement District through the Convention and Visitors Bureau to help fund marketing and sales promotion efforts. It includes all hotels within most of the county that generates around $10.8 million per year, according to a Foster City staff report. The city of Burlingame is responsible for collecting the fees monthly.
The item was last discussed at the June 20 council meeting, where a motion to allow it failed to gain the majority needed to approve joining. Mayor Jon Froomin said his original concern was that big hotel operators like Crowne Plaza Foster City and the TownePlace Suites by Marriott weren’t on board with the district and incorporating additional fees. He was also concerned about joining a district and what it would mean for Foster City hotels farther away from the San Francisco International Airport than others. However, after speaking with representatives from the chains, he learned that they would support the district if asked to join. At the Aug. 21 meeting, Froomin said he changed how he felt about the subject and asked that the item be placed on a future agenda in September for further approval or discussion.
Foster City hotels are not seen as a destination location or draw like other areas, while it is further away from the airport in comparison to Burlingame and South San Francisco. Froomin said the hope is to increase interest for the main hotels in other cities that will trickle over into Foster City and increase occupancy.
The district contract is for five years starting on Oct. 1, with the next opportunity to join in about four years, promoting the need to move quickly to add Foster City. The annual assessment rate is 1.5% of gross short-term sleeping room rental revenue for lodging businesses with 5,000 square feet or more of dedicated meeting space and 0.75% for all other lodging businesses within the boundaries.
