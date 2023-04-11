In recognition of the city’s incorporation day, former Foster City mayors have been invited to attend a commemoration ceremony at the City Council meeting April 17.
The city’s first Mayor Wayne McFadden has confirmed plans to attend and will lead the Pledge of Allegiance followed by brief remarks. The meeting will then take an intermission to allow all former mayors in attendance to come together for a photo opportunity and light refreshments.
“The City Council is honored to host the return of our city’s former mayors to the Council Chambers,” said Mayor Jon Froomin. “We hope the community will join us for this unique opportunity to recognize the history of these great individuals who all helped shape Foster City into the special community that it is today.”
Foster City’s 52nd anniversary will be Thursday, April 27. The commemorative ceremony will take place at the City Council meeting in advance of that date on Monday, April 17, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Community members are invited to attend the event in the Council Chambers at 620 Foster City Blvd., or it can be viewed remotely on Comcast Channel 27, AT&T Channel 99, YouTube, and via Zoom. For more information, please visit fostercity.org/agendasandminutes.
