Amid concerns from some on the Foster City Council about the costs and location of attending an upcoming network event from Chamber San Mateo County, it plans to continue funding attending after discussions.

The Chamber San Mateo County advocates for businesses throughout the county and represents around 1,400 businesses, hosting an annual progress seminar networking event. The 2023 seminar is being held from April 21-23 at the Hyatt Regency in Santa Rosa in Sonoma County, with registration costing $800 and lodging for two nights at approximately $500. The location and costs were a concern for Foster City Mayor Jon Froomin during a discussion on the issue at the Feb. 6 council meeting. Froomin was worried about going to a place outside the county and felt it placed an undue burden on travel and costs, noting that only a few Foster City businesses and companies appeared to be attending.

