Amid concerns from some on the Foster City Council about the costs and location of attending an upcoming network event from Chamber San Mateo County, it plans to continue funding attending after discussions.
The Chamber San Mateo County advocates for businesses throughout the county and represents around 1,400 businesses, hosting an annual progress seminar networking event. The 2023 seminar is being held from April 21-23 at the Hyatt Regency in Santa Rosa in Sonoma County, with registration costing $800 and lodging for two nights at approximately $500. The location and costs were a concern for Foster City Mayor Jon Froomin during a discussion on the issue at the Feb. 6 council meeting. Froomin was worried about going to a place outside the county and felt it placed an undue burden on travel and costs, noting that only a few Foster City businesses and companies appeared to be attending.
“My greatest concern is the location that puts what I would classify as an undue expense on those attending,” Froomin said.
According to a city staff report, the council has a $15,000 budget for travel, meals and lodging for attending conferences and meetings. The city usually sends representatives to the progress seminar and the League of California Cities Annual Conference, with three councilmembers attending both last year. The 2022 process seminar featured Carole Groom, former San Mateo County District 2 supervisor; San Mateo County Superintendent Nancy Magee; and San Mateo County CEO Mike Callagy.
“I don’t think this is a good use of our funds, not based on the content, but based on the way it’s being presented,” Froomin said.
However, the rest of the council felt networking and meeting with business people and other elected officials were worth the budget expenses, although it would be better to have it closer to Foster City. Vice Mayor Patrick Sullivan noted the city could afford the costs. He supported continued attendance because it meant more invaluable opportunities to meet other leaders.
“I think it’s not so much the networking, but it’s the opportunity to get knowledge from other leaders, other city managers, and other department heads,” Sullivan said.
Councilmember Sam Hindi said he didn’t attend for networking but felt talking with different elected officials and business leaders was reason enough for the city to continue funding the expense. He recommended talking with event organizers about future events closer to the county to assuage concerns about the costs.
“I think there is so much value other than the networking as well, which is the workshops that happen," Hindi said.
“If we are going to prioritize these types of conferences for us, I want to make sure we are doing the same for staff, and we give them the same consideration so they can improve and have an opportunity to learn as we do,” Councilmember Stacy Jimenez said.
