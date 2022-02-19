Foster City will begin allowing in-person attendance at City Council, Planning Commission, citizen advisory committees, and other public meetings beginning Monday, March 7.
Members of the public may still join the meetings live online via Zoom by accessing the meeting link on the agenda. Those who join public meetings via Zoom will be able to participate remotely and provide public comment at the appropriate times. Written public comments for the record may be submitted by 4 p.m. the day of the meeting by emailing publiccomment@fostercity.org. The public may also watch the meeting live on FCTV at www.fostercity.org/fctv or on Comcast Channel 27 and AT&T Channel 99; and meetings are also available for playback at www.fostercity.org/agendasandminutes.
City Hall and other Foster City public facilities will remain open to the public during normal hours of operation, however, masks are required by all visitors when indoors regardless of vaccination status. A variety of services are available online as well, which can be accessed by visiting fostercity.org/cityservices.
