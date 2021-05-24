Foster City will hold hybrid in-person and virtual City Council meetings starting June 21, taking initiative in anticipation of expected state restrictions loosening starting June 15.
“We would be one of the first [cities],” City Manager Peter Pirnejad said at the council meeting May 17. “We are definitely ahead of the game when it comes to looking at this. We are definitely eager and ready to get started if the council feels they are ready.”
Foster City would be the earliest city in San Mateo County to start in-person meetings, with other cities undecided on a return date for in-person meetings, city staff said. Foster City picked a June 21 start date because it is after the state’s proposed June 15 reopening and proposed removal of its tier system. The city has been in communication with other cities in San Mateo County about in-person public meetings, with other cities estimating in-person meeting dates ranging from July to early fall.
The Foster City Council and staff will have the option of either participating in person or virtually. The city plans to make virtual access to meetings a long-term accommodation and is acquiring the necessary equipment. The San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District also recently began a hybrid meeting option. Councilmember Sam Hindi said the city would follow all protocol and guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We want to be safe and considerate to everyone who comes to the meeting. I will take all the precautions necessary,” Hindi said.
A date to reopen City Hall and other facilities is still undecided, and the city is preparing policies for staff returning to work and COVID-19 protocol. Foster City is working on an adaptable work schedule program policy for city staff returning after the pandemic. In San Mateo County, as of May 21, 520,176 people have gotten at least one shot, with 409,295 people completing the vaccination series. The county is currently in the yellow tier, the lowest risk level.
The council also approved Foster City starting a COVID-19 small businesses assistance plan as a one-year pilot program to help local businesses recover. Economic Development Manager Leslie Parks said the plan would help build long-term sustainability and capacity as business re-emerges following pandemic restrictions.
“So even though this is a one-year pilot program that has very basic assistance actions, the goal is to build on it and certainly not preclude any additional bolder actions or activities, but it’s a baseline that we can work from,” Parks said.
The assistance plan will build on the San Mateo County “Stay Safe & Shop Local” online campaign with a marketing campaign strategy for local businesses. Staff will also look at adding directories of businesses to a new Foster City Chamber of Commerce website, followed by a public information campaign. The city will reformat the monthly business newsletter and have local business showcase events of food, products and services in city centers and parks. A budget outline for costs will appear before the council in June. Parks said the assistance plan would be flexible as changes and opportunities occur during the coming year.
“I don’t want you to look at this as the end-all in terms of the types of tasks and the initiatives that we are going to undertake. We are open to new ideas, and we will embrace them as we have the resources and the staff to implement,” Parks told the council.
Hindi suggested the city work with Profitboss, an online restaurant ordering system that allows restaurants to avoid other third-party delivery cost markups like through Uber Eats and capture more data for marketing.
Mayor Sanjay Gehani said the city needed to help businesses distinguish themselves as attractive options or be more attractive for customers.
“I haven’t seen that competency from a lot of the small businesses in my town, and so I see it as a gap,” Gehani said. “I think that’s where the rubber is really going to hit the road.”
