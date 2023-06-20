Foster City’s budget remains balanced and relatively healthy following the difficult pandemic years, although it faces a long-term budget deficit in the coming years officials are working to address.
The council finalized its 2023-2024 budget at its June 5 meeting before final adoption at its next board meeting. The budget shows a $4.4 million general fund structural deficit for the upcoming year that it addressed using its general fund reserves, and the city will need to use its reserves in the coming budget years.
“Obviously, the trend line does not look good, and so we have our work cut out for us, so we adjust that,” Finance Director Edmund Suen said of the deficit.
The city’s current reserves are healthy at $44 million and can sustain withdrawals thanks to careful financial savings in previous years. The city’s general fund revenue is estimated at $57.9 million, while expenditures will be $56.9 million. At the June 5 meeting, Councilmember Sam Hindi urged city staff to identify new revenue sources to address upcoming deficits in the following years, a council priority. The 2024 to 2025 budget estimates show the reserves will go down to $40 million, while the year after it will reach $36 million.
“Clearly, the picture is not rosy in the long run unless we take some action,” Hindi said. “Not only is it not rosy, it’s not sustainable.”
City Manager Stefan Chatwin said the city staff is focusing on examining if there are areas to increase revenue to address the structural deficit or make cost savings. Chatwin noted the city has a healthy reserve fund for situations like the effects of the pandemic to weather the downtimes and get revenue back up. In last year’s budget, the city used federal funding for pandemic assistance to help balance the budget.
“We are busy working on solutions to some of the challenges we have,” Chatwin said.
The council has had several budget study sessions on Feb. 27 and March 27 to review its infrastructure funding and other budget issues. The City Council has also made addressing staffing issues and paying for more capital improvement projects key priorities in the coming years. A city staff report said maintaining staffing levels has been a significant challenge in the last three years, with recruiting and retaining public works staff a council priority.
