Foster City is in the midst of deciding on its conceptual design to rebuild its aging Recreation Center, with the council stressing the importance of environmental sustainability and meeting financial goals for the design.
The overall project calls for replacing the William E. Walker Recreation Center, a 36,000-square-foot building that serves as a hub for meeting and community activities. The site is over 40 years old and requires significant roof and ventilation work, along with more space for its emergency shelter.
The city is focusing on conceptional building designs through July, with significant council and public input expected. Preliminary discussions about the site layout options are ongoing, with all options next to the current site. The center is boarded by Leo Ryan Park, Central Lake, Shell Boulevard and the skate park. Several finalist locations include building along Shell Boulevard, along the lagoon, near the city storm drains or between Shell Boulevard and the boardwalk near Central Lake, according to a city staff report.
Speaking at a Feb. 21 meeting, the council emphasized focusing on environmental sustainability in the design, given the limited funding and space. Some, like Councilmember Sam Hindi, wanted to incorporate solar power into the design to be environmentally sustainable and financially responsible. City staff aims to achieve at least LEED Silver as a certified building. Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design refers to a certification where points are awarded based on addressing carbon, energy, water and other environmental standards. The U.S. Green Building Council awards the certification. City staff said the building would be a huge first step to addressing its climate action plan. City staff said the building design would allow the city to add solar and electric vehicle infrastructure even if it is not incorporated in the initial construction.
While the project cost is yet to be determined, the city wants to get it started as soon as possible because of rising material costs and a labor shortage driving up construction costs. The council has stated its interest in a “build-to-budget” option of no more than $55 million, with $36 million from Capital Asset Acquisition and Replacement Funds and $19 million from General Fund reserves. City staff has estimated costs at around $42 million for construction, $4.2 million for contingency, $4.6 for design services and $3.3 million for management services. According to the project website, Foster City will accept proposals for construction management and support services in early 2023, with construction starting in 2024 for two years. The city has formed a Recreation Center Rebuild Task Force, made up of various Foster City community members and advisory committees like the Planning Commission, to advise on the project. The group held its first meeting on Jan. 25.
People can go to rebuildtherec.org/en for more information. The city will hold a joint Planning Commission and Parks and Recreation Committee meeting a 7 p.m. March 2 to discuss the recreation center. City staff said the meeting would focus on finalizing a preferred design option.
The public can participate in Thursday’s meeting either in person at 620 Foster City Blvd. or by Zoom at fostercity-org.zoom.us/j/84763712626 or by telephone at +1 669-900-6833 or +1 408-638-0968. Meeting I.D. 847 6371 2626.
