Foster City community members are being asked to complete a survey providing feedback on updated Climate Action Plan strategies aimed at helping the city reduce greenhouse gasses and build up community resiliency.
“The CAP is Foster City’s plan to reduce its contribution to climate change while addressing the current and future impacts climate change has on the community. We want your feedback on proposed CAP strategies and to collect your new ideas. Your input will help guide CAP priorities and determine the solutions the City will take to prevent and adapt to climate change,” according to a press release issued on Friday.
