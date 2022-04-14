The Foster City Council is mulling an increase to its business license tax cap through a November election ballot measure, but the city will gather input from affected businesses to gauge willingness before deciding.
Foster City is considering the increase to its business license tax cap and gross receipts rate through a ballot measure to increase city revenue amid financial instability. However, the council is attempting to balance its financial needs with the needs of large businesses, resulting in it asking staff at its April 4 meeting to increase outreach.
“I understand the financial situation we are in as a city, and we need to bring more revenue, but I think we need to reach out to the business community and understand their tolerance. If you put it on the ballot, who will be voting on it? The residents of Foster City, not the businesses that are going to be impacted by it,” Councilmember Sam Hindi said.
Hindi said he couldn’t decide to add a ballot measure to increase the cap until more outreach and transparency to the business community. As of April 4, Foster City had reached out to one business of the 20 that would be affected. The 20 businesses have a gross income above $36 million.
Councilmember Patrick Sullivan concurred with Hindi and wanted more information about a breaking point for a business. He said he did not want to put businesses in a bad position. He suggested a survey or more data.
“We’d hate to see somebody all of a sudden change their headquarters to not be here in Foster City,” Sullivan said.
The city has a gross receipts rate of $0.00075 and a $35.9 million receipt cap, resulting in a maximum business license tax for a business of $26,985. Raising the receipt cap, for example, to $50 million would increase the maximum business license tax to $37,500, a potential citywide revenue increase of $163,000. The city’s revenue from business license taxes were around $1.5 million in 2021, ranging from $1.7 million to $1.6 million in previous years.
The city is looking at tax increases due to expected multi-year General Fund structural deficits over the next five years due to revenue declines caused by the pandemic. It also faces unfunded pension liabilities and cost increases from inflation. In March, the fiscal challenges led to the council exploring business license tax increases.
Councilmember Sanjay Gehani and Vice Mayor Jon Froomin said it was important to identify what other neighboring cities with similar companies were doing around license taxes to benefit the community and businesses. Other cities base their license tax on employee count or a combination of employee count and gross receipts. In comparison to other cities, Foster City was in an average range of tax rates.
Gehani agreed the council was not ready to decide yet. However, he wanted a decision by the Aug. 12 ballot measure timeline. He noted smaller mom-and-pop businesses are paying full rates. He also wanted to consider how to scale up increases in the following years to ensure a discussion wasn’t needed every few years.
“I would like a very transparent conversation with them about the challenges we are facing and the understanding of how the cap has benefited a lot of these businesses for the last nine years,” Gehani said.
Mayor Richa Awasthi suggested looking at cities that increased the business license tax, like Oakland.
“Those are the lessons learned that we should be looking at, along with the outreach,” Awasthi said.
Staff said the city would reach out to businesses about the impact and potential concerns and potentially come back with different models for recommendations.
