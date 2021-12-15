A slim majority of the Foster City Council has voted 3-2 to remove its code of conduct for elected city officials, citing its lack of effectiveness in addressing complaints and worries about its misuse for political purposes.
“It was well-intended. I have no doubt in my mind, and that’s why I supported it. But looking at what transpired, for me, it didn’t work,” Councilmember Sam Hindi said.
Hindi called the code of conduct a perfect example of trying to provide more civility and accountability, but the unintended consequences do the opposite. He initially supported the code of conduct in 2020 because he wanted stricter expectations for attacks on social media but felt it had gone beyond what he intended. He no longer saw its value because the code in the past year invited complaints with no merits but dismissed complaints he felt did.
“What I have witnessed, this has been weaponized for political reasons,” Hindi said.
Councilmember Sanjay Gehani, who was mayor last year and had an up-close view of the investigation of the complaints, disagreed about the political weaponization. He noted the city followed procedure and investigated complaints.
“All this does to me is it sets some ground rules and formalizes them,” Gehani said.
The code of conduct governing decorum and civility of government officials was passed in November 2020 in response to concerns about civility on the council and to foster a culture shift. A lack of civility and behavior during and out of council meetings has been a community concern in previous years. The code addressed meeting decorum, conduct toward public and staff and generally followed state ethical standards, with some areas exceeding those standards. It includes language on social media ethics and behavior. The code was designed to give the public and others in government the opportunity to have a clear path on filing complaints on misconduct to ensure respect and integrity. The complaints require written notifications to the person accused, with an evaluation committee investigating to determine if action is necessary. Eight complaints have been received so far since its adoption in November 2020.
Councilmember Patrick Sullivan requested the council amend, suspend or rescind enforcement of the code of conduct in July, with other councilmembers expressing interest. At the council’s Dec. 13 City Council meeting, Sullivan said six of the eight complaints were for social media concerns, with one about a political appointment and another about a letter to the editor. Sullivan said the city did not find violations from any of the complaints. He was worried about excessive staff time and money spent dealing with the complaints, noting numerous state laws provided numerous ethics and transparency regulations.
Gehani was open to discussions about improvements to the code of conduct but noted it was in place to formally document the council’s expectations and requirements. Several speakers who spoke in favor of removing it were not from the city, with Gehani asking where the speakers were from.
“For the speakers that are not from here, it’s a little bit difficult to relate to the severity of the toxicity of the environment we were in. The real depth of toxicity we had here. Looking at us today, it’s very easy to say why do you have it, and I think that’s a testament to everyone that’s sitting here, staff, just committing themselves to the polar opposite of that behavior. It wasn’t just one councilmember,” Gehani said.
Hindi said the council needed to speak out if there was a problem instead of focusing on the importance of a document.
“I think there is nothing in this code of conduct or in any code of conduct that you want to write that we as five or whoever comes after us could not handle,” Hindi said. “If there is any misbehavior from any councilmember towards staff, public or each other, any one of us could and should call that to question, and I think that is more powerful than any document that we could have.”
Mayor Richa Awasthi said the code of conduct added staff work time and was not a good use of taxpayer money. She did not see any added value to the code of conduct and saw negative impacts and unintended consequences.
“If we are sitting here today and saying that we have achieved civility, I don’t think the code of conduct played a role in it. If we are respectful to each other, it’s because of the conversations, relationship building and trust we have established with each other,” Awasthi said.
Gehani and Vice Mayor Jon Froomin voted against the motion.
