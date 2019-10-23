After accepting what’s called a certificate of sufficiency Monday, the Foster City Council is set on Nov. 4 to officially call a recall election for Vice Mayor Herb Perez.
If the council follows staff’s recommendation, Foster City voters will decide whether to oust Perez and if so, who should replace him in a consolidated election March 3, 2020. If the council does not call a recall election by Nov. 4, then San Mateo County elections officials will schedule it instead.
The certificate of sufficiency confirms that the requisite number of signatures have been gathered to hold a recall election. San Mateo County elections officials vetted 3,913 signatures and just 3,314 signatures — 25% of registered voters — were required.
At its regular meeting Monday, the council voted 4-0 to accept the certificate of sufficiency, with Perez absent for the vote.
A consolidated election will cost taxpayers between $71,900 and $86,280, plus other expenses. If the council instead called for a special election, it would have to act before Oct. 30. Such an election would cost significantly more — between $257,905 and $309,486, according to a staff report.
If a majority of residents vote in favor of the recall, Perez will be forced to leave office and will be replaced by the candidate with the most votes.
If there are no candidates, then the City Council will appoint a new councilmember or hold a special election to fill the vacancy.
Candidates interested in running for Perez’s seat will need to file nomination papers 75 days before the election.
Perez’s critics want him recalled because of his “uncivil” treatment of residents and what they describe as a pro-housing development agenda. Perez has countered that he’s only approved one housing development during his two terms in office and that he’s only rude to those who spread misinformation, including false accusations of illegal activity by councilmembers. Members of the Foster City Council are limited to two four-year terms. Perez will be termed out in December 2020 and an election for his seat is scheduled for November 2020.
