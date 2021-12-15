Foster City announced Tuesday it had reached a labor agreement with workers from its Parks and Recreation and Public Works departments following extended negotiations.
“It’s a very fair deal, and I was proud to be part of the negotiations to bring it to fruition, and our City Council should be credited for allowing us the financial resources to bring this contract to completion,” Interim City Manager Kevin Miller said Tuesday.
The Foster City workers represented are part of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, or AFSCME. It represents about 75 city workers from the Parks and Recreation Department, Public Works and administrative workers in City Hall. The new contract will see workers get a base salary increase and improved contribution to benefits.
According to a Foster City press release, the new two-year contract will see workers get a base salary increase of 4% retroactive to July 1, 2021. Starting July 1, 2022, workers will see an increase applied to base salaries according to the Bay Area consumer price index, with a minimum of 3% and a maximum of 5%. Beginning Jan. 1, the city will also provide a contribution increase of 12.5% toward worker’s benefits plans, the press release said. Workers are also eligible for a COVID-19 bonus worth $2,000.
“This reflects the value we place on our employees. We have great employees, and I’m proud that they accepted this agreement,” Miller said.
The last contract between the AFSCME and Foster City expired in July 2020 but the two sides rolled over the contract instead of negotiating last year. Bargaining started in March, with proposals on the table in April. Negotiations have not always been smooth between the two groups over the past few months. In October, union representatives for the AFSCME workers notified the city they were prepared to strike over negotiations concerns revolving around negotiations not occurring promptly. AFSCME workers have said priorities during negotiations revolved around safety, more staff and safety during days with wildfire smoke. Public Works crews increasingly have to work longer shifts to address increasing infrastructure concerns due to the age of old buildings.
“As the interim city manager, I think the discussions were outstanding. They weren’t contentious. When you get into labor negotiations, you are always going to have some disagreements, but that’s why you have them. To negotiate,” Miller said.
The latest labor agreement is one of three the city has approved over the last two months with various city employees. The city announced Nov. 2 it had reached an agreement with its Police Officers Association, which resulted in an across-the-board increase to base salaries of 4%, similar to AFSCME. Foster City Nov. 2 also agreed to improvements for the unrepresented management employees.
“If you look at the package that the city brought forward … they are all the same and are fair and equitable. I believe it demonstrates our City Council’s interest in retaining employees and recruiting employees,” Miller said of the negotiations with all three groups.
