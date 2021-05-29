Foster City has created a new deputy city manager classification in its 2021-22 proposed budget, paving the way for a deputy city manager position below the assistant city manager and city manager, pending City Council approval.
The deputy city manager will be a department head that reports to City Manager Peter Pirnejad and will be responsible for special projects and activities based on city manager directives. Pirnejad said the potential job would be under the assistant city manager and city manager positions. The deputy city manager’s duties would focus on specific lines of work, while the assistant city manager has a higher order of responsibility and more direct contact with the City Council.
The salary will be similar to other department head positions like communications director, finance director, and human resources director and is dependent on experience and qualifications. The deputy city manager’s potential salary ranges from $13,469 a month, around $161,628 a year, to $16,372, or $196,464 a year, according to a staff report.
The position is unlikely to be filled this fiscal year but was approved to begin recruitment activities and to add to the city budget’s salary pay plan. Pirnejad stressed the position was still a proposal and requires budget approval from the City Council at its June 7 budget meeting.
Positions for director of Public Works and Public Works maintenance manager have also been reclassified for the 2021-22 fiscal year. There will be no fiscal impact on Foster City for the current budget year. When asked what the financial impact would be on next year’s budget with the three positions, Pirnejad said the city manager’s department would have salary savings to the budget of $177,925, and there would be a $122,000 salary savings for Parks and Recreation.
“We are eliminating positions, downgrading positions, combining positions; there’s a lot of movement. But overall, it’s a net saving to the city,” Pirnejad said.
Changes to senior city staffing in both departments started in January. Former Parks and Recreation director Jennifer Liu and Public Works director Norman Dorais were let go by the city in January. Assistant City Manager Dante Hall has been overseeing both departments in an interim capacity during the reorganization. Hall has been responsible for the consolidation between the two departments throughout the year. Public Works had around 40 employees in its department in January, while Parks and Recreation had around 30 workers.
In other business, Foster City approved allowing Kiddos Chu Chu kid train rides on weekends at Leo J. Ryan Memorial Park during a three-month trial from June 17 through Sept. 21. Hours of operation would be Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a $5 fare per ride. Kiddos Chu Chu currently offers train rides on Saturdays at the Foster City Farmers’ Market and is a popular kids ride. The trackless electric train can carry 24 to 30 people.
The City Council also voted to display the traditional LGBTQ Pride Flag and approved a proclamation request recognizing June 2021 as LGBTQ Pride Month. The council in June 2020 initially declined requests to raise the flag, citing concerns it could obligate the city to fly flags it found disagreeable, such as those representing hate groups. Later that month, the council passed a new policy to prevent that situation from occurring and raised the pride flag.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.