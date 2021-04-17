In the last week, the Foster City community has experienced an increase in thefts from unlocked vehicles. Most of these thefts occurred overnight while the victim vehicles were parked outside a residence, according to police.
In several cases, garage door openers were located in the unlocked vehicles and were used to open and enter the victims’ garages where additional property was stolen. There were no reports of entering the residential living spaces through an interior garage door, according to police.
Foster City police detectives are currently working several leads. Anyone with information related to these thefts or anyone interested in additional crime prevention information is encouraged to call the Foster City Police Department at (650) 286-3300 or use the Tip Line 286-3323.
