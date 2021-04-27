The Foster City Council remains committed to helping businesses recover from pandemic losses, recently directing staff to develop a local business implementation plan for long-term sustainability.
The Foster City Council provided policy suggestions and feedback for the plan at its April 19 meeting, with Mayor Sanjay Gehani highlighting the importance of reaching out to businesses to identify ways to help.
“I think one of the other variables in that equation of assisting our businesses is outreach and communication. That’s been one of the challenges we’ve had in Foster City,” Gehani said.
Gehani asked Economic Development Manager Leslie Parks if restaurant business habits would revert to pre COVID-19 levels. Parks said it would take time and suggested the city be flexible on restrictions and regulations to help.
“I think things will come back, but it’s going to take time. It’s not going to happen in six months or a year. It’s probably going to take two to three years,” Parks said.
The city’s business recovery plan will be based on recent city business and community surveys for shopping and dining. Survey results indicated half of the businesses sustained revenue losses, and three out of every four respondents received a Paycheck Protection Program loan. Most small businesses face limited, inconsistent operating hours and occupancy and high costs to acquire supplies related to COVID-19. The community survey found resident unemployment is low, with most people working remotely. Online shopping increased 44% in 2020 that will shift customer habits. Restaurants will see customers slowly return but face competition from surrounding cities for residents. Staff will develop a plan to guide city efforts to support businesses based on survey responses and April 19 council feedback.
“I think the one thing that came out of both surveys is that business will need to continually reinvent and refresh. Mainly because everything has changed the way shoppers buy goods and services,” Parks said.
Gehani asked if business loyalty programs should be looked at. Parks said she would look into incentive and loyalty programs but stressed simplicity for businesses and residents to avoid unnecessary complications. She cited a Mountain View universal gift card program used at local businesses but has limited participation from 11 businesses.
“There has got to be a way to do this to encourage support without making it so complicated,” Parks said.
Gehani also asked the council for input on if the city should consider investing in businesses through funding or cost reduction programs once the council has a clearer picture of its finances.
Councilmember Sam Hindi suggested partnering with the Chamber of Commerce to connect with the business community and reactivate the city’s business centers. Hindi proposed initiatives to promote restaurants in Foster Square and have live music to draw customers back after the pandemic.
“We have done something similar in the past, and it has been extremely successful. Perhaps that is something you could consider and take a look at when you come back to us,” Hindi said.
Vice Mayor Richa Awasthi also supported helping with the permit process and collaborating with the Chamber of Commerce on revitalizing business centers. She asked the city for business vacancy data in the future for context about occupancy.
“Business needs to be open to change and to retooling, rethinking and having that flexibility to remain nimble,” Awasthi said.
Councilmember Jon Froomin suggested an easier process for regulatory permits and more efficient and cost-effective marketing and social opportunities for businesses. However, he questioned how much the city could help a business if it didn’t have the time or capacity to review and look into ways to bring in customers, citing the lack of businesses involved with the city’s Stamp Me Rewards App program. The program provides rewards vouchers to customers at participating businesses.
“The recipient of assistance needs to be willing to come forward in order to receive anything that is being offered,” Froomin said.
Councilmember Patrick Sullivan also suggested partnering with the Chamber of Commerce for solutions.
“Customer service is the best method of retaining customers,” Sullivan said.
