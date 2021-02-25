Foster City has shelved several proposed COVID-19 business relief programs and initiatives, focusing instead on using an upcoming survey to identify current issues businesses face to ensure the city is providing topical relief.
Mayor Sanjay Gehani said the survey is an important resource to determine the best way to identify and address the business community’s urgent needs.
“It’s definitely a priority for us; staff is working on it,” Gehani said.
The survey would go out to businesses and nonprofits to focus the city’s efforts that can then be brought back to the City Council for further action and discussion. Gehani expects the survey to be completed quickly, as time remains of the essence. Councilman Sam Hindi said the survey would be data-driven to help the city see how it can be most impactful in addressing business concerns. Both Gehani and Hindi did not have any further details about questions that would be in the survey. City Manager Peter Pirnejad said the city intends to work on the survey soon but did not have a date for when it would go out or when results would appear to the council.
Several items discussed but temporarily halted at the Friday Economic Development and Sustainability Subcommittee included a proposed revolving loan program, a business license fee waiver and options for other COVID-19 initiatives. Gehani said the subcommittee did not want to proceed with the loan and fee waiver ideas because it did not want to piecemeal ideas together that might no longer apply to the needs of the business community. The revolving loan program would have provided gap financing to sustain businesses. Revolving loan defaults are often higher than regular loan programs because the businesses are often at a higher risk and might not qualify for standard financial assistance. The city had been discussing the program with the San Mateo County Credit Union but was having trouble finding a bank to carry the loans with agreeable terms, Pirnejad said at the Feb. 16 City Council meeting.
Hindi said the city received information from businesses that a revolving loan program would not have much enthusiasm, as most businesses would prefer grants instead of loans. The city decided against putting money in something with lukewarm enthusiasm, particularly when there are state loan programs that can accomplish the same thing. The revolving loan program was proposed during the summer when there was nothing like it around but is now redundant.
“The situation from then to now has changed,” Hindi said.
The city is also not moving forward with the business license fee waiver at this time or any proposed alternatives to it, like a microloan program. Hindi said most businesses are worried about rent and payroll as the two biggest expenses, even among businesses whose landlords have worked with them. Many have high rents and loss of revenue, causing losses among businesses without cushions. Hindi said the city had moved quickly to try and provide as many useful COVID-19 programs as possible, but it wants to reach out to businesses to ensure it is providing the right program.
“I understand the pain, and I feel the pain. It’s been a very tough ride, and we have seen many businesses shuttered, and we know some are not coming back,” Hindi said.
The city also will not contribute funds to the San Mateo County Restaurant, Brewery and Winery Grant Program as it would only reach a small number of businesses. Hindi said the city has around $200,000 in funding available for future COVID-19 business programs and initiatives, with a $100,000 grant from Gilead Sciences and $100,000 from its budget. He said the city could use the funding for COVID-19 business initiatives that target marketing, digital media and website design to reach more people.
