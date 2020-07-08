Foster City has become the latest city in San Mateo County to explore outdoor dining to help restaurants expand capacity amid the pandemic and social distancing requirements.
The City Council at a meeting Monday unanimously endorsed the proposal, which is to temporarily suspend code enforcement actions against restaurants not currently permitted to provide outdoor dining.
That particular strategy is being pursued rather than the creation of a new permit process because few restaurants in the city are situated on the public right-of-way and most are in private shopping centers, said Deputy City Attorney Kai Ruess during the meeting.
“We thought this was the best way to do this as quick as possible and both put it as an option on the table for restaurants who are thinking this is something they want to do, but are deterred by fear that the process with the city might be cumbersome,” said Ruess.
The new rule would be in place so long as state and county health orders restrict indoor dining to its full capacity.
“This is one way to assist restaurants without any financial expense,” said Councilman Sam Hindi.
Restaurateurs will have to get permission from their property owner to move forward with outdoor dining.
Some councilmembers are worried landlords might increase rents for restaurateurs seeking to expand outside and asked if the city could prevent them from doing so.
“This whole idea is to allow [restaurants] to continue working to increase occupancy and if they increase the rent that negates the value to them,” said Councilman Jon Froomin.
Ruess said the city could not stop property owners from increasing rents.
“What we’re doing here is we’re saying if you can reach an agreement with your landlord about doing this we’ll take the city out of the way in that equation,” he said. “The landlord still has the ability to say ‘I don’t want outdoor dining at my shopping center’ and that’s then sort of the end of it.”
Interim City Manager Dante Hall said the owner of at least one shopping center in the city — Foster Square — has expressed interest in allowing outdoor dining.
“Their thinking was [outdoor dining] would actually help them because what they’re trying to do is keep restaurants as tenants. If this is a way for them to earn additional money to stay there it’s a win-win for everyone,” Hall said. “I’m not sure every center thinks the same way.”
According to guidelines drafted by the city, a single table will be limited to six people, alcohol is allowed outdoors, though approval by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is necessary; and face masks will not be required while seated at a dining table. Outdoor dining will only be available for existing restaurants that have a valid business license.
In other business, officials decided to suspend the reopening of City Hall indefinitely due to the rise in reported COVID-19 cases. Other facilities that are currently closed will likely remain closed for the time being, though no facilities that have already been reopened in the city have been closed since the recent uptick in cases.
While City Hall remains closed, just about all city services, including acquiring permits and paying bills, can be completed online.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.