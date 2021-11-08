To address the growing Canadian geese population in Foster City and prevent health and water hazards, the City Council approved a population mitigation plan that includes lethal options to cull geese.
“I want to make sure that we are very clear here. We are not eradicating the geese. This is really about population management,” Mayor Sanjay Gehani said.
City Manager Kevin Miller said while killing the geese was an option available, it was not the primary way to decrease the population and would only be authorized in conjunction with ongoing non-lethal measures. At the Nov. 1 City Council meeting, Miller said staff would come back to the council in the future on any depredation programs put in place.
The growing population of geese has alarmed the city about excrement left behind in parks, beaches and recreation areas, with droppings in the lagoon degrading the water quality and posing potential safety risks. Water quality updates for Gull and Marlin beaches from August found the primary source of bacteria was wildlife like geese and seagulls. The city said since 2017, high bacteria levels due to goose droppings had been seen in Foster City lagoon and beach areas. Mandatory beach closures have occurred after analysis of water samples for beaches at Erckenbrack Park, Marlin Park and Gull Park. Many complaints about geese have been about feces on lawns, near homes, schools and public parks.
The goose population in Foster City in June was 323, with the population in 2020 at 181. The city has tried various methods to control the population with little effect, including dog hazing, strobe lights, keeping goose eggs from hatching, fence barriers and liquid deterrents.
Gehani noted Foster City, San Mateo, Belmont and Redwood City had worked together on geese control services for seven years, with the geese population in Foster City growing. He noted if the population continues trending upward, the city will face public health hazards, with the city acting now.
“If we don’t do anything, our situation with the geese is not going to stay stagnant. It’s going to get much worse,” Gehani said.
The new mitigation plan includes potential lethal options, including applying for depredation permits, which allows people to shoot certain birds and animals for population reduction. It would be intended to provide short-term relief until long-term non-lethal measures could solve the problem. A city staff report noted capture or killing of birds cannot be the primary method used to address depredation and would only be allowed with ongoing non-lethal measures. The city must get depredation permits from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other government agencies. The permitting process can take up to six months. The city plans to apply in November and December for required permits.
Other options include raking and sweeping feces to prevent it from entering the water, using non-harmful chemical repellents, egg-addling and collaborating with other cities and school districts. The primary nesting site for Foster City geese is Bair Island, south of Redwood Shores.
Foster City passed several initiatives Sept. 20 to address the growing geese problem, including a public outreach campaign, sample monitoring until March 2022 of the lagoon, more aggressive control of the geese populations, and updating the city’s lagoon management plan to allow for chemical and aeration treatments.
Foster City will conduct community outreach and public education efforts from December to March, with plans to re-engage with other regional cities from February to March. Vice Mayor Richa Awasthi has stated that community outreach and working with regional partners must be a priority. She noted the city would have people who opposed it and wanted to address public outreach issues proactively.
“I am in support of staff’s recommendation of working promptly to get the depredation permits,” Awasthi said.
The population mitigation plan passed by a motion of 5-0.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.